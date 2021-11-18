Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Lunar eclipse early Friday. Dry and cooler weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloud cover will start to increase today with our next approaching cold front. Patchy fog will also be possible early this morning. Lows will be warmer in the low 50s.

A cold front will move through the region today bringing clouds and warm highs. Highs this afternoon should be in the the mid to upper 70s before the front moves through tonight. Rain isn’t expected for most the CSRA with this system. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

There is a partial lunar eclipse between 1 - 7 am Friday. The best viewing of the eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am when the Earth’s umbra is cast over the Moon. This will give the moon a reddish glow. A few clouds are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, so keep your fingers crossed!

Best viewing of the partial lunar eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am for the CSRA.
Skies begin to clear Friday morning behind the front with lows down in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs Friday will be cooler behind the front and stay in the mid 60s.

Staying dry Saturday with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs near 60. Cloudy skies are expected Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 60s.

Rain is expected Sunday night into Monday with another front moving through the region. We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday with highs only in the mid to low 50s!

