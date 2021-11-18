Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring us cooler air into Friday morning. Clouds will be with us this evening and early tonight, but we should wake up to sunny skies by Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s for the northern and central CSRA. The southern CSRA will stay in the mid to upper 40s for lows early Friday.

There is a partial lunar eclipse between 1 - 7 am Friday. The best viewing of the eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am when the Earth’s umbra is cast over the Moon. This will give the moon a reddish glow. A few clouds are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, so keep your fingers crossed!

Best viewing of the partial lunar eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am for the CSRA. (WRDW)

Skies begin to clear Friday morning behind the front. Sunny skies expected most of the day with afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph.

Staying dry Saturday with morning lows in the mid to low 30s and highs near 60. Sunshine expected most of the day with northeast winds between 5-10 mph.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Clouds will increase during the day Sunday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be a little warmer in the in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain is expected Sunday night into Monday with another front moving through the region. Morning lows Monday will stay near 50 and afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest between 10-15 mph.

We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday. Lows early Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills even lower. It will stay cold Tuesday with highs only in the mid to low 50s!

Another cold start Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20s. Sunny skies and highs near 60 Wednesday afternoon.

