Crews remove source of chemical in creek as cleanup continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say they’ve found and removed the source of a foul-smelling chemical that’s tainted Rocky Creek, but experts are still warning neighbors to avoid the area while crews continue to clean it up.

If you can smell it, stay away from the creek between Barton Chapel Road and Regency Mall near Gordon Highway. That’s the warning from the Savannah Riverkeeper.

Officials told neighbors to stay inside after the substance was discovered Wednesday along with dozens of dead fish in the creek.

The Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency says the source had been located and removed, but it’s unknown how long it will take to get all of the substance from the water. We’ve reached out to learn what that source was.

Testing hasn’t yet revealed the makeup of the chemical with a strong petroleum odor and that left an oily sheen on top of the water.

After the substance was reported Wednesday morning, hazardous materials crews set up booms — long cylinders of absorbent material — to help contain it.

The executive director of Savannah Riverkeeper says the contamination may have been caused by someone trying to get rid of some waste.

She says it’s an important reminder that drainage systems connect with our waterways.

“There’s a pretty heavy smell, and that could be hazardous. Just stay away,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, chief of the Savannah Riverkeeper organization.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

“Whenever you have an event like this that takes out fish and affects the ecosystem it will take it a bit to get back to normal,” Bonitatibus said.

The spill will not affect the groundwater, but if you intend to dump any type of chemicals or runoff from washing off equipment, be aware of where you let it spill. Bonitatibus says she hopes this is a learning lesson for everyone about how to dispose of waste the proper way.

“Hopefully, this is a big education piece. Please understand that those storm drains and those weird ditches in your neighborhoods lead directly to the creek behind your place and likely all neighborhoods down the stream, so please dispose of your equipment and your runoff properly so that you don’t have this type of event happen,” she said.

The smell isn’t going away anytime soon.

“So the next step is, No. 1 thing, to get as much free product out of the way trying to absorb it. The obvious step is to hold the person accountable,” she said.

Authorities still testing the substance to find out what it is.

While crews are removing the unknown substance in the water, stay away. If you live near Rocky Creek, officials ask that you stay clear of the area until the issue is fixed.

