Advertisement

Chemical spill cleanup continues at Rocky Creek, crews work to trace source

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tracing the source. Cleanup continues Thursday at Rocky Creek after a chemical spilled filling the air with a foul smell and killing more than 100 fish.

Thursday crews spent the day digging up soil in the area that may be contaminated. They were digging off North Leg Road owned by MDR Trucking of Augusta.

We’re going to give you a better idea of where exactly this spill happened.

Here’s a map of the area.

You can see Rocky Creek where the chemical spilled off North Leg Road near Commerce Drive. Crews were removing soil right across the street.

Crews have been working to get this spill under control. They have been using a vacuum to suck up that substance from the creek. The Savannah Riverkeeper says this isn’t the first time this creek has had issues.

Contractors are the cleanup crew. They use this giant vacuum truck to suck up all the gas-like substance from Rocky Creek.

Contracting crews dig up potentially contaminated soil on Nov. 18, 2021, near Rocky Creek,...
Contracting crews dig up potentially contaminated soil on Nov. 18, 2021, near Rocky Creek, where a chemical substance tainted the water and left more than 100 fish dead.(WRDW)

“This is on the large size for us,” said Jeff Darley.

Darley is a district manger for the Environmental Protection Division and says his agency is still trying to find out what happened.

“We’re still looking into the actual cause and what the material is. Still have not confirmed the substance but we believe its a petroleum substance but that’s about all we know,” he said.

They believe it all started upstream off a tractor trailer lot. Crews began digging out the harmful soil to test it.

“There’s no confirmed harm at this time,” said Darley.

That testing could cost the state or the person responsible thousands of dollars.

MORE: | Augusta spill fouls air, soil and water: What we know

“We hope that there are no fines involved but if the investigation determines there was deliberate action then our agency has the ability to fine,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, Savannah Riverkeeper.

The Savannah Riverkeeper says this creek has seen it’s fair share of issues.

“It’s an urban creek that unfortunately has taken a number of hits throughout the years,” she said.

She’s seen issues with oil and white paint being washed into this exact same creek.

“Right now Rocky Creek is listed as impaired for the state of Georgia so it is known as a creek that needs to be restored and rehabilitated,” said Bonitatibus.

She says her organization will continue to educate the community and show that every waterway has a purpose.

“We still have a lot of work to do to make sure our community understands that you can’t just rinse this stuff into the creek because it has affected more than a mile downstream and that’s a problem,” she said.

Crews tells us cleanup should only take a few more days. They say they don’t expect it to drag too far into next week.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

Substance spill at Rocky Creek

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous materials crews use a boom to contain an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek...
Neighbors warned as crews work to contain strong-smelling substance in Augusta creek
Man hit by car, shoots self during foot chase with deputies
The front yard of a Jackson, S.C., home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body...
Police chief reflects on man found tied up, dead in ransacked home
Authorities with multiple agencies were on the scene of a chemical spill that tainted Rocky...
Augusta spill fouls air, soil and water: What we know
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home

Latest News

Aiken Tech
S.C. workforce scholarship initiative brings opportunity for Aiken Tech students
Impressions of the South
‘Put a little cheer in your life’: Impressions of the South open in North Augusta
Impressions of the South
'Put a little cheer in your life': Impressions of the South open in North Augusta
Aiken Tech
Workforce scholarship initiative: New scholarships for students at Aiken Tech