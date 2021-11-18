Advertisement

Boil orders issued for customers in two S.C. communities

Water faucet
Water faucet(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKSVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents of two parts of the CSRA in South Carolina are being asked to boil their water before consuming it until further notice.

On Thursday, the McCormick County water and sewer department advised residents of Parksville who lost water service for a time on Thursday to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking with it. Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a leak that was repaired on Park-Self Street.

Also, customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System on several streets in the Johnstown area of Aiken County lost water service for a time for unforeseen repairs. An order was issued Wednesday for them to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to consuming it. The order affects residents of Wall, Bay, Turner, McKinney, Cherry and Huckabee streets as well as Loop Drive.

