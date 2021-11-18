Arbery’s shooter returning to stand as Black pastors plan rally

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery faces cross-examination by prosecutors Thursday, while a large group of Black ministers planned to rally outside the courthouse in support of Arbery’s family.

Travis McMichael returns to the witness stand a day after testifying that Arbery forced him to make a split-second “life-or-death” decision by attacking him and grabbing his shotgun. McMichael’s testimony marked the first time any of the three white men charged with murder in Arbery’s death has spoken publicly about the killing.

Now he faces aggressive questioning by prosecutors, who contend there was no justification for McMichael and his father to arm themselves and chase Arbery when he ran past their Georgia home on Feb. 23, 2020. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski is expected to lead the cross-examination.

Meanwhile, the Rev. Al Sharpton planned to return Thursday for a rally with a large group of Black ministers. It comes after a defense attorney intensified frustrations in the coastal Georgia community of Brunswick when he said he didn’t want “any more Black pastors” sitting in the Glynn County courtroom with Arbery’s family.

According to Sharpton, he and the Arbery family will be joined by Martin Luther King III and more than 150 Black pastors for a “Wall of Prayer” in front of the Glynn County Courthouse. That’s expected to happen at noon.

Then at 3 p.m., a march through the downtown area is expected to take place, according to the Glynn Unified Command. It’s expected to draw hundreds of people in support of the Arbery family. The following is the planned route for the march:

Arbery’s mother shared her reaction to Thursday’s planned events.

“I’m grateful. My family and I are very grateful that these pastors are coming in to lend support, because support is what we need,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones.

Testimony will pick back up Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

Earlier in the trial

Wednesday was day nine in the Arbery murder trial.

Just a day after the state rested their case, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael asked for a directed verdict on counts one through five, while William Bryan’s attorney asked for a directed verdict on all of his counts.

A motion for a directed verdict asks for the court to make a directed verdict because they believe a jury cannot reasonably find their party guilty.

Judge Timothy Walmsley denied the directed verdict request for both McMichaels and Bryan.

After the motion was denied, Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, delivered his opening statements to the jury. Attorney for both McMichaels gave their opening statements on day one of the trial.

After a lunch recess, the defense called Travis McMichael to the stand. Travis says he wanted to give his recollection of what happened that day.

“I want to give my side of the story. I want to explain what happened and to be able to say what happened from the way I see it,” Travis McMichael said.

As Travis McMichael began answering questions from his attorney, Jason Sheffield, he appeared calm and confident in his responses for the most part. He told jurors a lot of information they’ve heard already in previous testimony, but from his firsthand perspective.

Sheffield began asking his client general questions about the Satilla Shores neighborhood where he lived with his mother and father, and then shifted to asking Travis about his experience and training in the U.S. Coast Guard. That included use of force training and how to deescalate situations with firearms, as well as keeping a gun from being taken away by an attacker.

“How to keep it away from going into the hands of who’s trying to take it from me,” Travis said.

“Is this something that you would practice,” asked Sheffield.

“Yes, absolutely,” Travis replied.

“What is the concern about not retaining your weapon,” asked Sheffield.

“One, that you would not be able to protect yourself in a deadly force situation, and also that someone would take it away from you and use it on you or others,” Travis responded.

Travis McMichael also testified about what happened the day he shot Ahmaud Arbery and why.

“He grabs the shotgun and I believe I was struck. On that, that first instance that we made contact,” Travis McMichael said.

In reference to his encounter with Ahmaud Arbery, Sheffield asks, “What were you thinking in that moment?”

“I was thinking of my son. I know that sounds weird, that was... the first thing that hit me,” Travis responded.

“What did you do,” Sheffield asked.

“I shot him,” replied Travis.

“Why?” Sheffield asked.

“He, he had my gun. He struck me. It was obvious that he was, it was obvious that, that he was attacking me. That if he would have got the shotgun from me, then it was, it’s a life or death situation and I’m going to have to, to stop him from doing this. So I shot.” Travis responded.

Travis later said, “The second shot, I shot again because I was still fighting. He was all over me. He was still all over the shotgun and he was not relenting. So I shot him again to stop him.”

McMichael gave his account of how the pursuit of Arbery began, saying his father Greg McMichael saw Arbery run by their house in Satilla Shores, believing he was the same person caught on camera going into a house under construction down the street. Travis McMichael described how he tried to get Arbery to stop multiple times, and ultimately used his shotgun when he said Arbery charged toward him.

“Knowing that there was stuff stolen out of that house, that he has been continually breaking into this house and he just ran into the neighborhood with the neighbor pointing down the road, that led me to believe there’s probable cause that something has happened down there. Something has happened with this guy again. Let’s see what happened, let me make sure everybody is okay and identify him,” Travis said.

The prosecution pressed Travis on his version of events, pointing out that what he told police on the day of the shooting was different. Travis said he wasn’t thinking clearly after the shooting.

“I was all over the place in this statement,” Travis said. “I said that to Officer Noheely but at the time, I was still, what’s the best way to, I was still under the influence of what happened. This was only two hours after the most traumatic experience of my life. I’m trying to give them as much information as I can, so from reading these transcripts I realize I was scatter brained everywhere. "

The prosecution pointed out Travis never called the police.

Arbery family reaction

The Arbery family and their attorneys came out and spoke about Travis McMichael’s testimony. Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she he killed her son based on assumptions and took matters into his own hands.

We saw McMichael get emotional on the stand and cried at some moments during testimony.

“Travis was on the stand wiping tears from his eyes, but again Travis is alive. I mean the tears he sheded today, was no, can you imagine the tears that we have shed,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones.

She says she feels Travis killed her son based purely on assumptions he made.

“He had no real facts or where Ahmaud was coming from. What Ahmaud had done. He just took actions into his own hands,” she said.

The family also spoke about the support they’ve received during the trial. Thursday, Rev. Al Sharpton is leading a march with pastors who are coming to Brunswick. WTOC will be there.

Greta Van Susteren on defense teams putting clients on the stand

Based on the possibility that Travis McMichael would testify Wednesday, WTOC asked legal analyst and broadcaster Greta Van Susteren about defense teams putting their clients on the witness stand.

“Would it benefit any of the defense teams to put their client on the stand, whether it be Travis, Greg McMichael or William Bryan,” WTOC asked.

Happening outside of the courthouse Wednesday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson continued to show his support for the Arbery family speaking during the lunch break about the trial.

“We hope that this case will be one where the jury will condemn the killers. The judge will convict the killers but not capital punishment. We don’t want to kill nobody. ... We don’t want to go to that level again,” said Jackson.

