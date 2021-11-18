Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing 10-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon, officials said.(MissingKids. org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The New Mexico State Police asked for public assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy.

The Amber Alert states Nicolai Kuznetsov is a white male child, 3-foot-10 tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds, with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

He hasn’t been seen since Nov. 5 and is believed to be in danger. Officials believe he is with his mother, Jacqueline Haymon.

A district court judge in Albuquerque issued an emergency custody order Thursday, which granted Nicolai’s biological father custody due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.

The suspect in a 10-year-old New Mexico boy's Amber Alert may be driving a gray Honda Civic...
The suspect in a 10-year-old New Mexico boy's Amber Alert may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.(MissingKids.org)

The court also issued a bench warrant for Haymon’s arrest. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 or call 911.

