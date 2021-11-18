Advertisement

2-state residents urged to help spot monarchs this winter

This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.
This monarch butterfly was spotted in Walton County, Ga.(Denis Shepherd, Georgia DNR)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If see monarch butterflies this winter in Georgia or South Carolina, researchers want to hear from you.

Thousands of monarchs stream across the South each fall on their way to wintering grounds in central Mexico. In the spring, this eastern population of the butterfly returns to the U.S. and Canada to breed.

But not all monarchs migrate to Mexico.

The department is joining a multi-state effort to better understand what happens to the population when butterflies stay in the South instead of migrating in the winter.

Understanding migration and overwintering behavior is crucial to conserving monarchs, a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

“Volunteers are vital to this effort,” said Susan Meyers, co-chair of Monarchs Across Georgia agreed. “If you enjoy being outdoors and exploring your local ecosystem, this is an easy activity that can be done alone or with your family.”

The public is encouraged to report monarch sightings from Dec. 1 to March 1 in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Wildlife biologist Anna Yellin of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said project partners are grateful to all who reported sightings last winter.

“When we come together as a community as we have with this effort,” Yellin said, “we stand a better chance of protecting the monarch butterfly for future generations.”

How to help

