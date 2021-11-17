Subject hit by car, sustains self-inflicted gunshot wound during foot chase with deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is in the hospital after being struck by a car and shot in the leg while trying to flee from Richmond County deputies.

On Tuesday night, Richmond County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Augusta Tech Drive in reference to a subject “laying drag.”

“Laying drag” means a person was driving a vehicle in a zig-zag or circular motion.

Deputies say the subject fled from the vehicle on foot and was struck by a passing vehicle. The subject continued to flee before making contact with deputies on the 3100 Block of Deans Bridge Road. At this time, deputies deployed their stun guns, but the subject continued to flee on foot into a wooded area.

Deputies say the subject appeared to have tried to retrieve a firearm, but the gun went off, causing the subject to sustain a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right leg.

The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and deputies say there is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.