Advertisement

Subject hit by car, sustains self-inflicted gunshot wound during foot chase with deputies

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is in the hospital after being struck by a car and shot in the leg while trying to flee from Richmond County deputies.

On Tuesday night, Richmond County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road at Augusta Tech Drive in reference to a subject “laying drag.”

“Laying drag” means a person was driving a vehicle in a zig-zag or circular motion.

Deputies say the subject fled from the vehicle on foot and was struck by a passing vehicle. The subject continued to flee before making contact with deputies on the 3100 Block of Deans Bridge Road. At this time, deputies deployed their stun guns, but the subject continued to flee on foot into a wooded area.

Deputies say the subject appeared to have tried to retrieve a firearm, but the gun went off, causing the subject to sustain a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right leg.

The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and deputies say there is no other information available at this time.

MORE: | Have you seen this man accused of burning down the shed he lived in?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.
Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Names released for drivers who died in South Carolina crashes

Latest News

Guitar Pull
Guitar Pull concert brings sold out crowd to James Brown Arena
Guitar Pull
Guitar Pull returns to James Brown Arena
Augusta Commission approves city administrator’s 2022 budget
Bulldozing begins for North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters
Crews clear site for new North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters