State, local agencies investigating unknown substance found in Augusta creek

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department’s Hazmat Team is working with state and local agencies to identify an unknown substance in a creek near Gordon Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the fire department responded to a portion of Rocky Creek near the intersection of North Leg and Commerce Drive following reports of an odor in the area.

Responders say they located an unknown substance in the creek.

The Hazmat Team is working to contain the substance while working with other agencies to investigate the cause of the substance.

