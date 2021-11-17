Advertisement

State, local agencies investigating unknown substance found in Augusta creek

The Augusta Fire Department is working to identify an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek.
The Augusta Fire Department is working to identify an unknown substance found in an Augusta creek.(Augusta Fire & EMA)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department’s Hazmat Team is working with state and local agencies to identify an unknown substance in a creek near Gordon Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday the fire department responded to a portion of Rocky Creek near the intersection of North Leg and Commerce Drive following reports of an odor in the area.

Responders say they located an unknown substance in the creek.

MORE | Suspect hit by car, shoots self during foot chase with deputies

The Hazmat Team is working to contain the substance while working with other agencies to investigate the cause of the substance.

