South Carolina sees its first flu death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has suffered its first flu-associated death of the season, heightening concerns about a tough flu season and possibly a “twindemic” as the nation continues to battle COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urges people to get vaccinated against the flu.

Health experts have worried that the flu season could be a hard one, unlike last year’s, because of the relaxation of COVID measures and mask use that likely kept flu in check last year.

Another concern is that flu symptoms are similar to COVID symptoms, which could cause problems with diagnosing either virus.

Plus a tough flu season could overwhelm hospitals and other health resources at the same time as another potential flare-up in coronavirus.

It’s possible to catch flu and COVID at the same time, which could likely cause more complications than if the flu were the sole infection.

The flu death was in the Upstate region, according to Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.

There have been 79 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in South Carolina so far this flu season. DHEC provides a weekly report published each Wednesday at scdhec.gov/flu.

“As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible,” Bell said. “One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated.

Preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease.

However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

The flu vaccine available this year protects against the four most common flu viruses that are expected to circulate this season.

Vaccination reduces your chances of contracting the flu, and, if contracted, lessens hospitalizations and deaths due to influenza.

“Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Bell said. “So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine. With COVID-19′s prevalence across our state, we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu.”

Flu vaccines offered at DHEC clinics are available by appointment. You can call 855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location. For other vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine. More information about preventing the flu is available at scdhec.gov/flu.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.