South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota.

The school announced Johnson’s status Tuesday. Johnson was the high school Naismith Player of the Year and part of South Carolina’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class this season. She had come off the bench in the Gamecocks first two games. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Johnson added tenacity and competitiveness to the program and that will aid in her recovery.

