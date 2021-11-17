Advertisement

Protesters blast Georgia for slow pace of rental help

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Housing activists, tenants and lawmakers are pressuring Georgia officials to speed up the distribution of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid aimed at preventing evictions in the state.

Congress set aside nearly $1 billion in funding for Georgia to help tenants pay past due rent and utility bills during the pandemic.

But the state has struggled to get the money out. At a rally Tuesday in Atlanta, scores of protesters demanded faster help to prevent evictions.

Georgia’s funds are being administered by the state Department of Community Affairs.

The agency said in a statement it has added staff and extended working hours to process applications.

