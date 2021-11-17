Advertisement

Health professionals hosting virtual town hall about COVID vaccines for kids

A child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
A child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A virtual townhall about the COVID-19 vaccine for children will give area parents and guardians the opportunity to have their questions answered by health professionals this week.

The townhall is being hosted by the South Carolina Department of Education in partnership with SC DHEC, the Carolina Family Engagement Center, the SC School Improvement Council, and the South Carolina Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

It will take place online on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

MORE | South Carolina sees its first flu death of the season

Speakers will include Dr. Jane Kelly, the assistant state epidemiologist for the DHEC, and Pediatrician Dr. Martha Edwards.

Those interested in attending are asked to register through the South Carolina Department of Education.

