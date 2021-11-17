Political roundup: Ga. redistricting targets Dem; S.C. takes pause

Georgia

ATLANTA - A new Republican plan for Georgia’s congressional map pushes Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath into what would be a strongly Republican district.

The move makes it likely that Republicans would increase their current 8-6 edge in Georgia’s congressional seats to 9-5.

Democrats argue that a fair plan would build districts equally around each party’s voters, increasing the chances of a 7-7 delegation reflecting Georgia’s 50-50 partisan split in recent elections.

The map was released Wednesday by the House and Senate Republican caucuses in the Georgia General Assembly after days of closed-door talks.

The plan is likely to pass the majority-GOP Legislature in the coming days.

A campaign manager for McBath says the plan discards the will of the voters.

Lawmakers have been focusing on redrawing congressional maps after finishing their work on Legislature redistricting.

They must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.

Georgia lawmakers on Nov. 3 began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

In South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The full South Carolina House of Representatives will return to Columbia in December to finish redistricting.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, has called members to the State House for a special session on Dec. 1, 2 and 6, according to a memo the House clerk sent Wednesday to members and staff.

“The primary purpose of these meetings is to complete the redistricting processes of the House and Senate,” Clerk of the House Charles Reid wrote. “The House will continue to meet based upon the will of the House and until such time as business is completed.”

The announcement comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee approved a proposed map that establishes new boundaries for the 124-member House of Representatives, based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census. As of Wednesday afternoon, the amended map, which House members will take up during the special session, was not available for public viewing on the House redistricting webpage.

While the committee approved the map in a 21-2 vote, with two members abstaining, in less than an hour Tuesday, the proposal has drawn criticism. A House Redistricting Subcommittee meeting last week lasted more than four-and-a-half hours, as critics argued during a lengthy public comment period that the proposal protected incumbents too much, split too many counties into multiple House districts, and made too few districts competitive between parties.

The state Senate has not yet set a date for the full chamber to reconvene, as the Senate Judiciary Committee has not yet voted on its proposed map.

Also in the news ...

VACCINE MANDATE: U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, joined all 50 Republican senators and more than 160 House members in introducing a Congressional Review Act resolution to nullify President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for private workplaces. “Top-down government mandates do not work – the decision to get a vaccine should be a personal choice between an individual and their doctor,” said Allen.

ATLANTA MAYOR: The two candidates running to be mayor of Atlanta are scrambling to differentiate themselves. City Council President Felicia Moore and Council Member Andre Dickens clashed Tuesday in an Atlanta Press Club debate. Dickens says Moore has too long played the role of critic and doesn’t have much to show for two decades on the council. Moore says that she’s been a brave watchdog with many achievements. Early in-person voting begins Wednesday.

