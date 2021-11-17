Advertisement

NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf.

The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced. No preseason games have been played outside of North America since 2019 because of the pandemic, though the league has said for months that it was targeting a return to overseas games in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash returns to the dugout after visiting the pitcher's mound...
Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner
Clemson's Justyn Ross hauls in a pass against South Carolina during first-quarter action in...
Clemson leading receiver Ross out against No. 13 Wake Forest
Johnson has helped her Westlake team to a No. 10 national ranking behind a 10-9 record and a...
South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season