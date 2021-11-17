MILITARY MATTERS: Phenix City Army Veteran Surprised on Talk Show with Home Paid in Full

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mortgage payments can be a big monthly expense, but that burden has been lifted for an Army veteran and single mom from East Alabama. She got the surprise on a national talk show.

The saying is your home is your castle, which fits for Retired Army specialist Natasha Harmon of Phenix City, who made a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

“They told me they were interviewing veterans, trying to get more insight on the homebuying process,” SPC (Ret) Natasha Harmon said.

But instead, she got the surprise of a lifetime that involves a home she just started paying off, a month prior, through a V.A. loan. She described that home like this on the show: “When I walk in at the end of the day, it’s very joyous for me and peaceful.”

“Veterans United bought the home back. They sold me my first home, then they turned around and bought it back,” Harmon told us.

It was a tearful, emotional moment on the TV show when she found out it was paid in full!

“Going into this thinking I have this mortgage payment for the next 30 years, and now it’s freed up so much of my income, and I feel like it’s God giving me a reset button,” Harmon said.

Veterans United Home Loans teamed up with the Tamron Hall Show to surprise her with the keys to her own home, free and clear. Harmon, who wants this to be a future place for her kids, says this gives her options financially and she’s already taking classes to follow her passion: being a certified life coach.

“Get those techniques I need to be better equipped to help people, veterans maybe, like me, that go through hurdles every day, that need a little reinforcement,” Harmon said.

The former Fort Benning soldier wants to be a problem solver, especially after getting a surprise solution that hits home for her.

Harmon added, “These things don’t normally happen to regular people like me, or at least I thought. God is real.”

