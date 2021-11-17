Martinez veteran to receive France’s highest honor for WWII service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A World War II veteran from Martinez will receive France’s highest merit during a ceremony this afternoon.

The consulate general of France in Atlanta will decorate World War II veteran Joseph B. Battista with the Legion of Honor during a 2 p.m. ceremony at West Lake Country Club in Augusta.

The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds, including individuals who have contributed to the country professionally, as well as veterans such as the Americans who risked their lives during World War II fighting on French soil.

French President Emmanuel Macron designates the recipients of the Legion of Honor.

Battista will be decorated by Vincent Hommeril, the consul general of France in Atlanta.

Battista entered active service with the U.S. Navy on May 8, 1943. After military training, he was assigned to the USS Somers (DD-381) and served as a radioman during normal sea duty and manned the 20 mm gun during combat operations.

The destroyer performed convoy duty escorting troop and supply ships from New York City to Plymouth, England, before participating in Operation Neptune, the Navy component of the D-Day Normandy Landings.

During this operation, his destroyer spent most of its time off the coast of Omaha Beach providing direct artillery support and anti-submarine protection.

The USS Sommers also supported Operation Dragoon in Southern France, participating in the Battle of Port-Cros and operations near Toulon and Marseille.

In recognition of his service, Battista was awarded the African-European-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two stars, the American Area Medal and the World War II Victory Medal, among other awards.

Some of the best-known American recipients of the Legion of Honor include Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur and, as an institution, the United States Military Academy at West Point.

