Roadway roundup: Maintenance work to affect Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Riverwatch Parkway bridge maintenance will affect travel at the Augusta Canal on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Maintenance activity will close a single-lane at the Willliam “Billy” L. Powell Jr. Bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Wednesday work should begin in the southbound lanes toward the city.

GDOT will switch to the other side of the bridge on Thursday.

Drivers should expect possible delays during daily work hours.

Concrete work planned at Columbia County weigh station

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The eastbound Interstate 20 weigh-in-motion scale near mile marker 186 is due for repairs this week.

Starting Tuesday, Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance staff will begin the removal and replacement process at 8 a.m.

After sawing a 24-foot section of the right-lane approaching the weigh station ramp on Tuesday, crews will return Wednesday to remove and repour the concrete.

Drivers should expect a traffic shift and congestion in the area until 5 p.m.

The closure may last longer to ensure a safe driving surface due to concrete curing times.

Workers will expedite the job to limit traffic impacts, but eastbound travelers should add time to daily commutes, GDOT said.

Contract crews will replace the sensor equipment once the concrete is corrected.

Input sought on bridge project in McDuffie, Wilkes counties

CADLEY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposed solution to replace the State Highway 80 bridge over Little River in McDuffie and Wilkes counties.

This project would replace a 62-year-old structure,12.9 miles northwest of Thomson, with a current load capacity 28 percent lower than modern standards.

Construction work as proposed includes an 8-mile detour for 12 months.

The public can visit the project website to view details and leave comments today through Dec. 17.

All comments will be considered during concept plan finalization and a response letter will be posted on the same site one month after the close of the comment period.

Also in the news ...

IN COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary road closure on Autumn Trail at Lewiston Road. The road closure will be from Nov. to Dec. 6, 2021. This road closure is part of the Lewiston Road widening project.

