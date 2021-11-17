Advertisement

Lawyers announce settlement for Orangeburg man reportedly assaulted by former officer

Investigators say former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer David Dukes was seen on...
Investigators say former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer David Dukes was seen on bodycam video stomping on Clarence Gailyard's head in a July 26 incident.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Orangeburg has reached a settlement with a 58-year-old Orangeburg man who accused a former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer of assaulting him, his attorneys say.

Orangeburg settled with Clarence Gailyard for $650,000 that will be paid for through the city’s insurance carrier, Bamberg Law Firm spokesman Ryan Julison said.

David Dukes was seen on bodycam video stomping on Gailyard’s head back on July 26, investigators said. After the incident, Dukes was fired from the public safety department and after an investigation, the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Dukes and charged him with first-degree assault and battery.

“Mr. Gailyard is pleased to put this very troubling incident behind him and looks forward to moving on with the rest of his life,” Attorney Justin Bamberg said in a statement. “We appreciate how quickly Orangeburg city leadership moved to make this right by Mr. Gailyard.”

Orangeburg officials say they are taking steps to ensure the department of public safety is moving in the right direction going forward.

“Our hope and expectations are that every interaction between the public and officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety will be professional and courteous,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “The vast majority of our officers do their jobs with honor and ensure that the citizens they are entrusted to protect and serve are treated fairly and with respect.”

The body cam incident was not the first time Dukes had problems with a police department. Dukes previously worked for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on the K-9 squad, but according to his personnel file, his supervisor, Sgt. Adam Clayton, gave him a negative review.

“Deputy Dukes’ actions are causing a turmoil with the unit,” Clayton wrote. “Deputy Dukes is creating a hostile work environment for other members of the K-9 unit and I feel he is counterproductive toward the goals and mission of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.”

