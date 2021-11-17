Former homeless man now helping Albany community with clothing drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man who was homeless last year is now giving back this year.

Demetrius Womack and Coach Danielle organized a clothing drive to help the homeless be more prepared for the cold this winter.

Womack estimates Wednesday they collected 50 total items including shirts, shoes, pants, and coats. They held this event on the corner of Whitney and Jackson Street in downtown Albany.

Womack estimates they collected 50 items of clothing (WALB)

This event this year hits home for Womack especially because of his situation one year ago.

“I was actually sleeping inside of my car outside of Jacksonville, Florida. I decided to move back to Albany and it’s like ever since then my life has been going up and up. And so I wanted to give back because I know what it feels like to be cold at night. So I just wanted to give back to the people,” Womack said.

Womack also says that he hopes this event inspires anyone with extra clothes this holiday season to donate to a local homeless shelter.

Both handed out items to whoever showed up at their location. They plan on donating the leftover items to local homeless shelters in Albany and Leesburg over the coming days.

