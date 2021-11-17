Advertisement

DNA leads to arrest in 2015 stabbing death of Millen resident

Crime scene
Crime scene(Pexels)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested and charged Teresa Kim Mobley, 53, of Millen, with one count of murder in connection with a 2015 slaying.

Victim Kenith Scott, 52, was found stabbed to death his apartment on June 2, 2015.

MORE | Police chief reflects on man found tied up, dead in ransacked home

Evidence recovered at the scene was successfully processed by the GBI crime lab for DNA. The DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System and a match was made to Mobley’s profile, the GBI reported.

Mobley’s DNA profile was recently entered into CODIS based on being sentenced to probation for a previous conviction.

The relationship between Mobley and Scott is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-597-8477, online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Mobley was booked into Jenkins County jail.

