Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay mostly clear this evening. We’ll have great viewing conditions for the International Space Station flyover at 6:36 PM. The flyover will only last 4 minutes starting in the southwest sky and exit out of the east-northeastern sky. Cloud cover will start to increase late tonight into Thursday with our next approaching cold front. Patchy fog will also be possible late tonight into early Thursday. Lows early Thursday will be warmer in the low 50s.

ISS Flyover Tonight Starting at 6:36 PM (WRDW)

A cold front will move through the region Thursday bringing clouds and warm highs. Highs Thursday should be in the the mid to upper 70s before the front moves through Thursday night. Rain isn’t expected for most the CSRA with this system. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

There is a partial lunar eclipse between 1 - 7 am Friday. The best viewing of the eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am when the Earth’s umbra is cast over the Moon. This will give the moon a reddish glow. A few clouds are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, so keep your fingers crossed!

Best viewing of the partial lunar eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am for the CSRA. (WRDW)

Skies begin to clear Friday morning behind the front with lows down in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs Friday will be cooler behind the front and stay in the mid 60s.

Staying dry Saturday with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs near 60. Cloudy skies are expected Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 60s.

Rain is expected Sunday night into Monday with another front moving through the region. We will see much cooler air move in behind this front by Tuesday with highs only in the mid to low 50s!

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.