Crews clear site for new North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve driven on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta in the past two weeks you might have seen city crews starting to clear the old Flythe property. That’s where they’re building a new headquarters for the public safety department.

City leaders say Dominion Energy has already cut power to all the poles out there. City crews should be done clearing the site some time in the first week of December. But Wednesday you have a chance to tell the city what you want to see.

“It’s just going to be an informal setting for citizens to come see the design pictures. Probably have sticky notes where they can write down ‘hey I think this would look better here this would look good,’” said Briton Williams, North Augusta Mayor.

The public meeting Wednesday will be in the Palmetto Terrace Ballroom on the 4th floor of the Municipal Center. It starts at 6 p.m. and will not be live streamed. As Mayor Williams said you can offer ideas on the renderings for the outside of the building. Designs for the inside have already been approved.

