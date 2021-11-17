Advertisement

Clemson leading receiver Ross out against No. 13 Wake Forest

Clemson's Justyn Ross hauls in a pass against South Carolina during first-quarter action in...
Clemson's Justyn Ross hauls in a pass against South Carolina during first-quarter action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson leading receiver Justyn Ross will miss this week’s game against No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday Ross has dealt with a stress fracture in his foot most of the season. The coach says Ross will need a screw in his foot and will likely undergo surgery this week. Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns this season, all highs on the team. Ross missed all of 2020 after having surgery to correct a congenital fusion condition in his neck.

Ross was cleared to play this summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash returns to the dugout after visiting the pitcher's mound...
Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner
Johnson has helped her Westlake team to a No. 10 national ranking behind a 10-9 record and a...
South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season
NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi