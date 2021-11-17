Clemson leading receiver Ross out against No. 13 Wake Forest

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson leading receiver Justyn Ross will miss this week’s game against No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday Ross has dealt with a stress fracture in his foot most of the season. The coach says Ross will need a screw in his foot and will likely undergo surgery this week. Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns this season, all highs on the team. Ross missed all of 2020 after having surgery to correct a congenital fusion condition in his neck.

Ross was cleared to play this summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.