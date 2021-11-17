Advertisement

CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) - Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth.

There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State at seventh, heading into the Spartans’ big game Saturday at Ohio State. Notre Dame moved up a spot to eighth. Oklahoma State is now the highest ranked Big 12 team at nine after Oklahoma was handed its first loss last week.

Wake Forest is No. 10, the highest ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

