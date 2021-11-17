Advertisement

Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash returns to the dugout after visiting the pitcher's mound...
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash returns to the dugout after visiting the pitcher's mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has become the second skipper to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking this year’s American League award.

San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler won the NL honor. Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown. Bobby Cox had been the only person to win Manager of the Year two straight seasons. He did it with Atlanta in 2004 and 2005. Seattle’s Scott Servais finished second behind Cash in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Houston’s Dusty Baker was third.

Kapler beat out Craig Counsell of Milwaukee and Mike Shildt of St. Louis.

3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

