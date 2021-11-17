Augusta subject hit by car, tased by deputies, sustains self-inflicted gunshot wound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A subject Tuesday night was struck by a car, tased by deputies, and shot in the leg in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s proactive team conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night at the intersection of Deans Bridge Rd at Augusta Tech Dr in reference to a subject laying drag.

The subject fled from the vehicle on foot and was struck by a passing vehicle. The subject continued to flee when deputies made contact with the subject on the 3100 Block of Deans Bridge Road, at which time, deputies deployed their tasers but the subject continued to flee on foot into a wooded area.

The subject appears to have attempted to retrieve a firearm but the gun went off causing the subject to sustain a self inflicted gun shot wound to the right leg.

The subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are currently on scene investigating this incident. No further information available.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.