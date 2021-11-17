Augusta Commission approves city administrator’s 2022 budget

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission approved the FY2022 budget with a 9-0 vote during their meeting on Nov.16, 2021. The financial plan is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The $1 billion spending plan covers six strategic priorities, including infrastructure, quality of life, public safety, governance and finance, economic development, and external relationships.

The FY22 budget is a 7.65% increase over the 2021 amended budget of $920 million, and the approved General Fund budget is $179.6 million, which is a 4.62% increase over the current year budget of $171 million.

The increase in the budget includes a planned use of funds of $39 million from SPLOST 8 and $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to begin implementation of the Augusta Rescue Plan and administer capital projects. “Augusta has remained focused on our mission to provide cost-effective, data driven, best in class government services to the citizens of Augusta, and the approval of this budget delivers on that promise,” Donald said. “While our work is far from done, this plan positions the City to make investments in the people and programs that will help our communities continue thriving in a post-pandemic world.

Additional expenditure highlights in the FY22 proposed budget include:

Implementation of a $3.2 million retention plan for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

A planned construction of Fire Station 3 on Gordon Hwy at $5 million with existing SPLOST 7 funds

$600,000 investment in body cameras for Augusta’s Marshal’s Office funded by the ARP OFFICE OF THE ADMINISTRATOR Odie Donald, II MBA Administrator 2

Light Up Augusta initiative funded at $6 million via the ARPA/ARP

$3 million for new meters funded via the ARPA/ARP

$5 million in road resurfacing in SPLOST 8, coupled with $1.5 million to implement Pothole Palooza via SPLOST 7 funding.

Provides funding for blight/affordable housing leveraging the ARPA/ARP with additional funding provided through SPLOST 8.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.