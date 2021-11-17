Advertisement

Augusta Commission approves city administrator’s 2022 budget

By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission approved the FY2022 budget with a 9-0 vote during their meeting on Nov.16, 2021. The financial plan is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The $1 billion spending plan covers six strategic priorities, including infrastructure, quality of life, public safety, governance and finance, economic development, and external relationships.

MORE: | Augusta Commission approves non-discrimination ordinance

The FY22 budget is a 7.65% increase over the 2021 amended budget of $920 million, and the approved General Fund budget is $179.6 million, which is a 4.62% increase over the current year budget of $171 million.

The increase in the budget includes a planned use of funds of $39 million from SPLOST 8 and $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to begin implementation of the Augusta Rescue Plan and administer capital projects. “Augusta has remained focused on our mission to provide cost-effective, data driven, best in class government services to the citizens of Augusta, and the approval of this budget delivers on that promise,” Donald said. “While our work is far from done, this plan positions the City to make investments in the people and programs that will help our communities continue thriving in a post-pandemic world.

MORE: | City says your ideas could help solve homelessness in Augusta

Additional expenditure highlights in the FY22 proposed budget include:

  • Implementation of a $3.2 million retention plan for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
  • A planned construction of Fire Station 3 on Gordon Hwy at $5 million with existing SPLOST 7 funds
  • $600,000 investment in body cameras for Augusta’s Marshal’s Office funded by the ARP OFFICE OF THE ADMINISTRATOR Odie Donald, II MBA Administrator 2
  • Light Up Augusta initiative funded at $6 million via the ARPA/ARP
  • $3 million for new meters funded via the ARPA/ARP
  • $5 million in road resurfacing in SPLOST 8, coupled with $1.5 million to implement Pothole Palooza via SPLOST 7 funding.
  • Provides funding for blight/affordable housing leveraging the ARPA/ARP with additional funding provided through SPLOST 8.
MORE: | Augusta city administrator presents proposed 2022 budget

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

Latest News

Bulldozing begins for North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters
Crews clear site for new North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters
Bulldozing begins for North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters
North Augusta crews clear site for new NADPS Headquarters
That map now awaits final approval from the entire House of Representatives, then Gov. Henry...
S.C. House map faces one final vote in redistricting process after Judiciary Committee’s approval
S.C. house judiciary committee reviews maps
South Carolina redistricting: House judiciary committee reviews maps