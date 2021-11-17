Augusta business owners come together to fund downtown clean up efforts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been downtown behind the cones and construction signs you might have noticed people rolling around green trash cans wearing green polos and cleaning up Broad Street. What you might not know is who’s footing the bill for downtown clean-up.

We didn’t have enough time to walk all the way down Broad Street on trash patrol but we can tell you at the cross streets we haven’t been able to find the typical litter and cigarette butts. But the money to beautify downtown isn’t coming from our pocket or your pocket – no taxpayers are footing this cleanup.

These superheroes don’t wear capes – but green polos. And just like how Bruce Wayne footed the bill to “Clean up” the streets of Gotham, this clean-up is paid for by private entrepreneurs.

“We work down here. And we own property downtown, and it’s important for our city, and for the businesses down here to have it be clean,” said Alex Wier, ACE Vice Chair.

It’s called the ACE Program. Augusta business owners came together and are writing the check for these guys to get to work and beautify. But it goes way beyond simple litter pick-up.

“There’s a pressure washer that should be coming where eventually they’re going to be going all the way down, back and forth to pressure wash. We’re going to talk to individual property owners about removing graffiti,” he said.

And where bad actors are whipping out the spray paint – they’re using the disinfectant and “Goo-Gone.”

“We hope that through different peoples interests, whether it’s private businesses and things like that, that we can expand the footprint to cover even more ground,” said Wier.

But getting these boots on the ground isn’t coming cheap. We’re told it’s costing about $230,000 to $250,000 a year.

“It’s important for our downtown to be impressive, for all kinds of different economic factors. We just wanted to do something to help move that ball,” he said.

And hopefully, push forward to a better tomorrow.

Right now we’re told they have enough commitments to keep this private effort going for three years and they’re looking forward to working with the city to keep cleanup going long term.

To contribute to the ACE program, email Lauren Dallas at lauren@augustatomorrow.com.

