Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Idaho

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.

Authorities believe she is in danger.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Authorities say Alaina may be with 41-year-old Elizabeth Crofts.

Crofts is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you see Alaina or Crofts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

Latest News

Augusta Commission approves city administrator’s 2022 budget
The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Northwest Storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage, 1 dead in BC
Bulldozing begins for North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters
Crews clear site for new North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee