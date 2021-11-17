Advertisement

All 5 escapees from Georgia jail have been recaptured

Jail escapees caught
Jail escapees caught(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities have captured all five of the inmates who escaped the Pulaski County jail on Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday morning.

The final escapee was caught Tuesday night by the members of the U.S. Marshal’s South east Fugitive Task Force and Warner Robins police, according to the GBI.

As of Tuesday morning, three of the inmates were still on the loose, although two had been captured on Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a “Blue Alert” over the weekend after they five escaped.

Authorities say each of the inmates has a violent history and two of them are murder suspects. GBI officials say they took a white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate number CMP8628.

GBI announced Sunday night that Tyree Mantan Jackson had been taken into custody. Lewis Wendell Evans III was also in custody, the GBI announced Monday morning.

Both were taken into custody in Warner Robins.

Then the other three — Tyree Williams, Brandon Pooler and Dennis Penix Jr. — had been caught by Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they all escaped after 11 p.m. Friday from the Pulaski County jail about 50 miles south of Macon.

From reports by WTVM and WRDW/WAGT

