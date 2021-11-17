Action plan in the works to fight growing homelessness in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 300 people living on the streets of Augusta. That was most recent count as of 2020. Officials say they believe the number of people considered homeless has tripled within the last few months. The homelessness task force will soon present a plan of action to address it.

It’s a sight that’s all too familiar and it’s an escalating issue.

“Poverty has grown so large that now we’re having to expand our reach,” said Jordan Johnson, Homelessness Task Force Co-Chairman.

The homelessness taskforce and Johnson have been working since February to come up with a plan. But it’s no simple plan to address homelessness.

“We’re talking about people who are experiencing poverty. How do you get housed? How do you get affordable housing when you’re dealing with poverty,” he said.

The goal is to present the plan to commission by the end of this year, host a few workshops, and get it passed by early 2022.

“It is not a plan that we can just present on a Tuesday and pass,” said Johnson.

The action plan will address three tiers: How to respond to people’s needs, gaps in local services, and affordable housing access.

“Housing is the answer to solving homelessness,” he said.

After the plan is approved then more concrete plans for the new city shelter will fall in place.

“The concern about the non-congregate shelter is whether or not to build from scratch or acquire property,” he said.

Johnson says a challenge has been figuring out how to address all aspects of homelessness. From single mothers who can’t afford rent to those suffering from mental health issues.

“Money does not flow like water. You can never have enough to serve the people that need help,” said Johnson.

But the hardest realization – “Even after we pass the plan that you’ll still see people on the streets,” he said.

In the short term – the task force will soon be reopening some community centers like May Park as warming centers. There are also street teams in action surveying and connecting homeless people with local services.

And the city wants to hear from you about solving Augusta’s homeless problem. This is a new survey you can take online. It asks questions about how often you come into contact or if you personally know someone who’s homeless. And if you scroll to the bottom it asks you to rank what you think the biggest challenges are for our homeless population and what kind of changes you think will have the most impact.

