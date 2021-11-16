Advertisement

Tyson scores 20, hot-shooting Clemson defeats Bryant 93-70

RAW: Clemson's Brad Brownell at North Charleston Prowl & Growl
RAW: Clemson's Brad Brownell at North Charleston Prowl & Growl
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 20 points to lead all five Clemson starters in double figures and the Tigers defeated Bryant 93-70.

Nick Honor scored 16 points, PJ Hall 14, Al-Amir Dawes 11 and David Collins 10 for Clemson. Collins added nine rebounds and Honor had seven assists. The Tigers closed the first half by making 8 of final 10 shots for a 52-40 halftime lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Honor gave Clemson a 69-48 lead with 13:15 to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured
Deimond Wimberly
Man wanted by local deputies in hit-and-run, other incident

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Young, Collins each score 23 as Hawks beat Magic 129-111
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors
The City of Atlanta is celebrating the Braves' World Series win.
Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher
Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ‘07 champs, has died