Tyson scores 20, hot-shooting Clemson defeats Bryant 93-70

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 20 points to lead all five Clemson starters in double figures and the Tigers defeated Bryant 93-70.

Nick Honor scored 16 points, PJ Hall 14, Al-Amir Dawes 11 and David Collins 10 for Clemson. Collins added nine rebounds and Honor had seven assists. The Tigers closed the first half by making 8 of final 10 shots for a 52-40 halftime lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Honor gave Clemson a 69-48 lead with 13:15 to go.

