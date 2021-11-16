South Carolina, UConn top women’s AP Top 25; Indiana No. 4

(AP) - Indiana has moved up to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

It’s the highest ranking ever for the program. South Carolina remained the top team in the season’s first regular-season poll, receiving 25 first-place votes after an impressive win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip off the season last Tuesday. The Gamecocks were followed by UConn and Maryland and then Indiana and NC State to round out the top five.

