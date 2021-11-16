Advertisement

South Carolina, UConn top women’s AP Top 25; Indiana No. 4

Gamecocks Dawn Staley coaching from the bench during an exhibition against Benedict.
Gamecocks Dawn Staley coaching from the bench during an exhibition against Benedict.(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Indiana has moved up to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

It’s the highest ranking ever for the program. South Carolina remained the top team in the season’s first regular-season poll, receiving 25 first-place votes after an impressive win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip off the season last Tuesday. The Gamecocks were followed by UConn and Maryland and then Indiana and NC State to round out the top five.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
Red stag
Red stag spotted on multiple trail cams in CSRA
2 cars totaled in Mullins Crossing car fire
2 vehicles totaled, others damaged in fire at shopping center
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors
The City of Atlanta is celebrating the Braves' World Series win.
Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher
Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ‘07 champs, has died
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws behind offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50)...
Bennett running away with starting QB job for No. 1 Georgia