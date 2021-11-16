South Augusta development slowed due to supply chain issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The southern part of Richmond County is growing with plans for new restaurants and housing in the works. But with more developments on the way we’re learning plans for others didn’t go exactly according to plan.

Spirit Pointe Neighborhood in south Richmond County is well established but there was supposed to be a new development built close by. We’ve learned those developers backed out after current residents raised concerns over the traffic pattern that would go through their neighborhood. But while this project is out others are officially on the way.

The owners of Diablo’s say the south side is hungry for options.

“And in this location — Peach Orchard and Tobacco Road — there’s very few food options here. And so we felt like it was the right time and the right place to bring Diablo’s to South Augusta,” said Carl Wallace, Diablo’s co-owner.

But opening doors hasn’t gone exactly according to plan.

“This location has been running way behind,” he said.

Supply chain issues have delayed their opening but south Augustans can rejoice. Slowly, but surely it’s coming sometime in January. It’s options like this that many of you told us on social media you desperately wanted. But we’re told getting more places to eat usually means you’ll have to put up with new houses for people to live.

“Grocery stores, restaurants, retail all follow rooftops. And, it’s not just any rooftop either, it’s let’s get good, quality housing in areas,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett, District 8 Representative.

Commissioner Garrett says two new developments have been approved for south Augusta off Mike Padget Highway. It’s a stretch of road littered with ‘Land Available’ signs.

“There are developers that are very interested in the area, just because there’s land available, as well as opportunities there,” said Garrett.

Opportunities and options that local business owners are happy to bring to the area.

“The area was starving for a unique option for food. And we’re excited to bring that here,” said Wallace.

Again this development isn’t moving forward for now. But we did ask for the maps of the two new approved housing developments coming to Brown Road and Mike Padgett Highway. We’re still waiting to hear back on those.

And Garrett says getting the infrastructure in place to support all the growth is still a major concern. Last week he asked the utilities director for a proposal to bring better access to sewer service in south Augusta and we’ll be keeping you updated with that.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.