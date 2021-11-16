Reward offered as 3 of 5 Ga. escapees remain on the loose

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. - Three escaped inmates remain on the loose Tuesday after five got out of the Pulaski County jail over the weekend.

Two have been recaptured, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of the three who are still being sought.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a “Blue Alert” over the weekend after they five escaped.

Authorities say each of the inmates has a violent history and two of them are murder suspects. GBI officials say they took a white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate number CMP8628.

GBI announced Sunday night that Tyree Mantan Jackson had been taken into custody. Lewis Wendell Evans III is also in custody, the GBI announced Monday morning.

Both were taken into custody in Warner Robins.

5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The other escaped inmates have been identified as Tyree Williams, Brandon Pooler and Dennis Penix Jr.

Authorities say they all escaped after 11 p.m. Friday from the Pulaski County jail about 50 miles south of Macon.

If you see any of the inmates, investigators warn not to approach them and call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1212.

From reports by WTVM and WRDW/WAGT