Advertisement

Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It only took a matter of hours before Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup was sold out.

“Looks like Reese’s fans were really thankful for the new Reese’s pie this year,” the company wrote in a post on Facebook.

For the first time ever, Reese’s created a peanut butter cup in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

This 9-inch dessert is made with 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

Reese’s only made 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies. The company said it was a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions

Latest News

FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
LIVE: Rittenhouse verdict
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe