Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors

FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays has won AL Rookie of the Year honors, following up his 2020 postseason heroics with a stellar 2021 season. The 26-year-old Arozarena finished with a 274 average, 32 doubles and 20 homers and 20 steals. Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds won NL Rookie of the Year honors, eight months after winning the team’s second base job and never letting it go during an impressive first season. He finished with a .269 average, 34 doubles, 21 homers, 69 RBIs and scored 98 runs.

