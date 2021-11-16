President Biden signs Sen. Ossoff’s ‘Local Transit Planning Support Act’ into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday President Joe Biden signed U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff’s Local Transit Planning Support Act into law.

Sen. Ossoff’s Local Transit Planning Support Act will increase Federal funding for transit planning in both low-income and low-density areas and boost economic opportunity and quality of life in urban and rural communities that have historically been underserved and lack access to public transportation.

“For low-income families in Augusta, access to transit means access to jobs, child care, education, and more,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. “Sen. Ossoff’s bill to increase funding for metro planning organizations that serve low-income communities will help ensure transit options are available for the Georgians who need it most, and I applaud his efforts on this innovative legislation.”

“This bill will boost economic growth, expand transit and transportation development, and increase quality of life for Georgians and all Americans,” Sen. Ossoff said. “We are delivering a generational investment in transit and transportation for all our communities.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.