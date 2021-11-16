Plant Vogtle costs continue to soar, Georgia Power exec says

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Costs for the expansion of Plant Vogtle continue to outpace earlier projections, according to testimony from an executive who appeared this week before the Georgia Public Service Commission.

In October, the commission was told the construction of Units 3 and 4 at the nuclear power plant would cost a total of $9.2 billion. As of Monday, that had increased to $9.5 billion, according to Georgia Power executive David L. McKinney.

So far, the cumulative costs have been $7.9 billion, McKinney told commissioners on Monday.

Unit 3 is now expected to be online by the third quarter of 2022, with Unit 4 online by the second quarter of 2023, according to McKinney.

As of September, the construction was 94% complete, according to McKinney, and Unit 3 is 99% complete.

Unit 4 is ahead of schedule in some area but behind in others, according to McKinney.

Some of the delays and extra costs of construction have been due to the pandemic, according to McKinney.

He blamed COVID-19 for lower productivity and $126 million to $200 million in extra costs. The pandemic can be blamed for three to four months of delays, he said.

Units 3 and 4 at the plant have been under construction in recent years at the plant near Waynesboro. Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades.

Siren test this week

On Thursday, Plant Vogtle will conduct an annual siren test to ensure neighbors are aware of the sounds and messages that may be heard in an emergency.

The test at 7 p.m. will include activating outdoor sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plant and may also include a Code Red message sent to residents before the test.

The test is being conducted by Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, and the Burke County, Allendale County, Aiken County and Barnwell County emergency management agencies.

To sign up for Code Red, residents are asked to go to their local emergency management website and register to receive alerts.

This annual test is part of the requirement to ensure the public is aware of the notification process in the event of an emergency declaration at Plant Vogtle, and is scheduled months in advance for planning purposes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.