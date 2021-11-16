New details shared on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An incident report by the Jackson Police Department shares new details on the discovery of a dead man’s body found tied up in an Aiken County home Sunday evening.

The report says at 5:05 p.m. police responded to 104 3rd Street in Jackson after a neighbor called for a well-being check after they smelled a foul smell coming from the home.

The neighbor additionally told authorities they haven’t seen or heard anyone at the residence for a few weeks.

When police arrived, they immediately recognized the smell of a decomposing body, the report states.

The home’s front and back doors were open. The home’s side door appeared to be blocked by a reclining chair.

As they entered through the back of the home, police documented the smell grew stronger.

The inside of the home appeared to be ransacked, the report describes.

Several cabinets and compartments were open and burnt documents were found on the kitchen stove and sink.

In the home’s den, police found a bloody shirt on the floor and a couch that appeared to cover a “small door,” the report states.

When police opened the door, they found a body of a decomposing man hidden inside. The man’s hands and feet were bound.

As of noon Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports they are still working to positively identify the victim. An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

The home law enforcement responded to sits next to several other homes along 3rd Street which is just half a mile away from the Jackson Town Hall and the Jackson Police Department headquarters.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. No suspects have been announced. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

