Name released for driver who died in Edgefield County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a three-day string of car accidents in South Carolina that left three people dead.

Among the information is the identity of the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Edgefield County.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Troopers tell us a 2016 Hyundai sedan was headed south on South Carolina Highway 23 about 3.6 miles northeast of Edgefield.

MORE | Concrete work planned this week at Columbia County weigh station

The driver, 53-year-old Mary Elizabeth Rouse, of Edgefield, lost control of the car and it left the road, hitting a tree. Rouse died on the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital.

Another person was killed in another single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Legrand Smoak Street and Blewer Road when a southbound car ran off the side of the road.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

We’re checking on the identity of that driver.

Also, one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Barnwell County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 3 near Gardenia Drive.

A northbound 2004 Buick LeSabre went left of center and collided head-on with a southbound 2015 Ford F-350 head-on, according to troopers.

The driver of the Buick was wearing a seat belt and died. We’ve asked the coroner for the name of that driver.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and suffered injuries, according to troopers.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

