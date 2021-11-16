Midlands Tech student who researched mass shootings pleads guilty on federal fraud, weapons charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands Tech student who was arrested in May, 2020 on fraud and weapon charges pleaded guilty on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, Edward Daniel Kimpton pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of stolen firearms in federal court.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Kimpton was originally indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of mail fraud, one count of possession of machine guns, and one count of possession of stolen guns.

According to the unsealed indictment, Kimpton, who was listed with 15 different aliases, fraudulently bought more than $29,000 worth of weapons, accessories, and ammunition from individuals and commercial sellers. This happened between June 2018 and March 2020, the indictment says.

Court documents state that once Kimpton had the order, he would file a claim saying he did not get the items and would request a refund but kept most of the property.

During the execution of federal search warrants back in April, Kimpton was found to have approximately 90 firearms, including semi-automatic and tactical firearms, more than 23,000 rounds of ammunition, five bump stocks, firearm scopes, tactical helmets, tactical gear, gas masks and gas mask filters, and body armor.

Agents seized those firearms, ammunition and tactical gear, as well as more than $73,500 from the suspect’s bank account.

Federal officials told WIS that Kimpton also researched mass shootings.

