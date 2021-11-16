Advertisement

Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ‘07 champs, has died

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021
(AP) - The Boston Red Sox say former major league shortstop Julio Lugo has died.

Lugo played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. ESPN reported that Lugo’s family presumed the cause of death to be a heart attack. Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves.

He hit .385 in Boston’s 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

