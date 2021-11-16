Advertisement

Jackson police chief discusses investigation into dead body found tied up in basement

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a suspicious death in Aiken County. We told you Monday a man’s body was found decomposing and tied up in the basement of a home in Jackson. Now we know a neighbor called in for a welfare check after telling officers he smelled an awful odor and hadn’t seen anyone at the home for weeks.

MORE: | New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home

Chief Kevin Liles from Jackson Police Department said when they showed up they found an unrecognizable body. He thinks it could’ve been there decomposing for three to four weeks. Liles says this is not something that happens in a town like this.

Jackson South Carolina – it’s home for less than 2,000 people.

“It’s a quiet community, and we patrol this area quite often, and the neighbors know each other,” said Liles.

He says Sunday evening one of those neighbors called with an unusual tip.

“He smelled something that smelled like a decomposing body,” said Liles.

MORE: | Aiken man gets 10 years in prison on weapon and drug charges

The neighbor told police he hadn’t seen anyone home for weeks. When police got inside they say it looked like most of the place had been ransacked. They found burnt documents, a bloody shirt, and a decomposing body they couldn’t recognize.

“We knew the resident, we knew the person that lived here from wellbeing checks in the past,” he said.

Liles says one person lived there and he last saw him about a month ago for a wellbeing check.

“We had met with the owner at the point, and he had made the comment that someone had damaged his door. So we made contact with him at that point and we talked to him then,” he said.

MORE: | Midlands Tech student who researched mass shootings pleads guilty on federal fraud, weapons charges

The Aiken County Coroner says it has to do an autopsy first before they can confirm who died. While the investigation continues Liles says they’ll keep the tape up.

“We’re just gonna maintain the integrity on this until the Sheriff’s Department completes their investigation,” he said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this. They say there is no suspect at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

Latest News

Scott Russell
Augusta native highlighting local businesses, restaurants this holiday season
Augusta downtown cleanup
Augusta business owners come together to fund downtown clean up efforts
Augusta downtown clean up
Local business owners pay to clean up downtown
Love Augusta
'We're the bread and butter of this community'