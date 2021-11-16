‘I’m alive because of the donors’: Local professor saved by blood donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local professor lucky to be alive after a terrible accident. Kent Cubbage owes his life to the generosity of strangers who donated blood. Right now local blood bank shelves are empty and they’re in desperate need of all blood types. They say it’s notorious for donations to go down this time of year despite it being the holidays as a season of giving.

“It’s a distinction and an honor I never wanted to have. it’s a one of a kind I never wanted to live through, but here I am,” said Kent Cubbage, Biology Professor at Aiken Tech and East Georgia State. “I was asking what the odds were and he said there are none, you’re it.”

The day after Cubbage’s birthday in 2018 he was on his daily four-mile walk and woke up a week later in a hospital bed.

“Should be dead it’s a weird thing to say sometimes it’s an awkward thing to say,” he said.

He was waiting in the shoulder to cross a highway when a car hit him going 65 miles per hour sending him 127 feet down the road.

“I realized my left leg was gone, it had originally been amputated below the knee they had to come back and amputate it above the knee. I had no idea it had happened, my right leg was disfigured I had compound fractures in my lower leg my skull was exposed, I had a brain bleed, I couldn’t move my left shoulder because it was destroyed, and I lost part of my small and large intestine that’s just for starters if you can believe it,” he said.

His motivation through it all was recovering for his daughter. And he has 72 selfless strangers to thank.

“I’m alive because of the donors 70 plus donors. I’m alive I get to put up a Christmas tree the other day with my daughter, I wouldn’t have been able to do that had people just not gotten off the couch to donate blood,” he said.

Kent needed an astounding 72 units of blood.

“When you hear his story and you see how it impacted him it’s really easy to see how important blood donation is,” said Ashley Whitaker, Director of Community Resources Shepeard Blood Center.

Just one bag of blood has the potential to save three local lives.

“You never have to wonder if what you did will make a difference, it always makes a difference someone received your blood and survived it’s just that simple,” said Cubbage.

It only takes about an hour to donate. Cubbage suggests it could be a good break from your family during the holidays.

Coming up Wednesday you have lots of opportunities. They’re offering 2,000 bonus points to donors which can be used to get gift cards, t-shirts, and other goodies at five different locations including:

Georgia Military College – 115 Davis Road, Martinez 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aiken Technical College – 2276 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Graniteville 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brentwood School – 725 Linton Road S, Sandersville 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

David Emanuel Academy – 602 N 4th Street, Twin City, Georgia 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Emanuel Medical Center – 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

