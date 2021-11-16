Have you seen this man accused of burning down the shed he lived in?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of burning down the shed he was living in over a demand to get drugs.

The owner of the property, Milledgeville Kennels at 3424 Milledgeville Road, told deputies on Oct. 26 that William Stanley Redd, 37, had burned down the shed that he lived in.

Two witnesses at the property said Redd asked them to take him to get drugs and that when they refused, he said he would burn down the shed, according to deputies.

One witness said he saw Redd start the fire and the other witness reported seeing the smoke coming from the shed after the fire started, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said one of the witnesses said Redd stated to him, “I burned the shed down. Are you going to tell on me?”

That witness called firefighters, who arrived after Shedd had left.

Redd is being sought on suspicion of first-degree arson, according to deputies.

It’s not the first time we’ve reported on Redd. Back in January, he was sought for questioning in connection with an assault related to the case of a 65-year-old man who died .

