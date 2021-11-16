Grant Me Hope | ‘I just want somebody to understand me’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Alexander, whose dream is to go to college then become a police officer.

“I want to be a police officer because I always grew up helping other people and police officers are out there to help, and I want to be out there to help,” he said.

Born in 2004, he enjoys spending his time with his friends, hanging out at the pool, playing video and board games, and watching football games. The Seattle Seahawks are his favorite team.

Alexander also enjoys participating in church youth events, listening to all kinds of music, and watching shows like “Arrow” and movies like “Creed II.”

At school, where math is his favorite subject and he is well-behaved, earns good grades and gets along well with his peers, Alexander enjoys making new friends and playing football.

“I’m on a high school football team,” he said. “My number is 63 and I’m a linebacker.”

Alexander needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

“I just want somebody to understand me and not judge what I do because some people have different problems than others,” he said.

To inquire about Alexander, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

