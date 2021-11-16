Freezer maker hit for tossing evidence in suit over deaths

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A state court judge in Georgia is sanctioning a German company for destroying evidence in a suit over six deaths at a chicken processing plant northeast of Atlanta.

Local news outlets report Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley on Friday ordered sanctions against Messer. The company made the freezer equipment that released a cloud of nitrogen gas in a deadly Jan. 28 incident in Gainesville.

Brantley calls the conduct of company employees “shockingly unacceptable.”

Investigators have said that nitrogen overflowed the freezer at Foundation Food Group.

Brantley says a Messer technician threw away a bent safety device found in another Georgia factory that may have shown what happened to cause the deaths.

FOLLOW THE COVERAGE

Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6

Workers escaped deadly leak by going through nitrogen fog

Workers here illegally may shy from investigators about nitrogen leak, some fear

Probe focuses on chicken conveyor in deaths at Georgia plant

$1M in fines sought over nitrogen leak that killed 6 at Ga. plant

Fines appealed over nitrogen leak that killed 6 at Ga. poultry plant

New owner set for Ga. chicken plant where leak killed 6

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.