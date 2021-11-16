Advertisement

Freezer maker hit for tossing evidence in suit over deaths

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A state court judge in Georgia is sanctioning a German company for destroying evidence in a suit over six deaths at a chicken processing plant northeast of Atlanta.

Local news outlets report Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley on Friday ordered sanctions against Messer. The company made the freezer equipment that released a cloud of nitrogen gas in a deadly Jan. 28 incident in Gainesville.

Brantley calls the conduct of company employees “shockingly unacceptable.”

Investigators have said that nitrogen overflowed the freezer at Foundation Food Group.

Brantley says a Messer technician threw away a bent safety device found in another Georgia factory that may have shown what happened to cause the deaths.

